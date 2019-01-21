R Madhavan to direct Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

bollywood

R Madhavan set to helm Rocketry: The Nambi Effect after co-director Ananth Mahadevan exits over alleged creative differences

Mahadevan with Madhavan

R Madhavan was to co-direct Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - which sees him as former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan -with Ananth Mahadevan. However, the latter has dropped out of the project, leaving the actor to wield the directorial baton alone.



R Madhavan look in Rocketry

A source reveals, "In the course of shooting the film, the two realised that they had a different vision for the story, which was leading to creative differences between them. They had a discussion about it last week and decided to part ways amicably."

When mid-day reached out to Madhavan, he said, "Ananth Mahadevan is a talented filmmaker. But, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments, he could no longer direct Rocketry. The film is shaping up well and I can't wait to tell Nambi Narayanan's story."

Mahadevan remained unavailable for comment.

