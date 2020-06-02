R Madhavan turns 50, goes live on Instagram

On Monday, R Madhavan clocked 50. Given the current situation, there was no celebration to mark the landmark year. Maddy still leaves his legion of female fans swooning despite the salt-and-pepper hair. Remember his post-shower selfie that broke the Internet?

On his birthday he went live on Instagram for the first time. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Love you all A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) onJun 1, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

Buddy Shilpa Shetty Kundra extended birthday greetings by thanking him for teaching her the latest in technology, hydroponics and parenting skills. His Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star Dia Mirza also wished the actor on his big day. She took to her Instagram stories, she captioned the picture, "Happy birthday @actormaddy. Love love love and more love always! [sic]"

R Madhavan is primarily active in Tamil films, though the actor has been a part of several Bollywood blockbusters, including '3 Idiots', 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. He played the role of a hot-headed boxing coach in Bollywood film titled 'Saala Khadoos' around four years ago.

Madhavan made his digital debut in 2018 with Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe', in which he essayed the role of a charismatic football coach and single father who is ready to go to any extent to save his son's life.

Madhavan makes a new beginning this year as director of the multilingual Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

