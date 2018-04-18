Raazi Ae Watan song: Arijit Singh's voice picturised on Alia Bhatt evokes patriotism

The first song - Ae Watan from Alia Bhatt's film, Raazi was unveiled today. The song crooned by Arijit Singh narrates Alia's character, Sehmat's journey from being a daughter, to wife and a spy



Alia Bhatt in a still from the song Ae Watan. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The first song from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming spy-thriller, Raazi is out. The song, Ae Watan picturised on Alia Bhatt is sure to tick the emotional chords of the viewers. The soulful Arijit Singh narrates the story of Alia's journey from being a daughter to wife and a spy.

Watch the song here:

The song is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy and crooned by Arijit Singh. On one of the reality shows, Alia Bhatt was heard crooning the lines with Shankar Mahadevan.

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi is very intriguing and has left the digital world raving about Alia Bhatt's talent and the brilliant direction by Meghna Gulzar. Based on a true story, Alia seems to have caught the pulse of the character seamlessly and is sure to deliver yet another jaw-dropping performance in this espionage thriller.

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity. Alia is playing Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of the Pakistani officer.

Raazi is being produced by Karan Johar and Vineet Jain. It is scheduled to release on 11 May, 2018.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Said Yes When Script Wasn't Ready, Says Meghna Gulzar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates