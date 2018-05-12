Raazi box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller mints Rs 7.53 crores

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer, Raazi opened to good numbers on day 1 at the box office



Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar opened with good numbers. Raazi which released this Friday received raving reviews from everywhere. The critics, as well as the audiences, have loved the film.

Raazi earned Rs. 7.53 crores on it's first day at the box office. The film starring Alia Bhatt in the lead is one of the highest opening days for a film driven by an actress.

Considering it's a women-orientated film, it has done very well in the metros and collections in other major centers are also decent. The numbers are growing with each show due to its exceptional word of mouth, which works to the favour of the film.

Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles, is expected to rake in more numbers in its first opening weekend.

Meghna Gulzar's Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman, who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity. Alia Bhatt plays the character of Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman, who gets married to a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of the Pakistani officer.

