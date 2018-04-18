Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi! 'We all know Saina Nehwal loves Parupalli Kashyap'

Saina Nehwal went on to defeat fellow shuttler PV Sindhu in the final to clinch a gold medal



Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal

After becoming the first Indian badminton player to win two Commonwealth Games gold medals recently, Saina Nehwal posted this picture with fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Instagram yesterday and wrote, "He is always given me great motivation and support @parupallikashyap ... missed u at the commonwealth games this time."

To this, some of her followers immediately began pairing up the couple. One follower wrote, "I love this jodi. Want to see you as a married couple and yes, a big congratulations ma'am for your great victory."

Another follower added, "You look awesome as a couple. So give us the good news about your marriage." A third went on to say that he knew they were dating: "Saina we all know you love him. Why are you guys hiding? When are you guys getting married?"

Another even gave the couple a Hindi film title: "Best couple@nehwalsaina @parupallikashyap looking so lovely and makes a cute pair. Pls get married. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

Other Instagram followers went on to post warm messages supporting Saina Nehwal. Here are some more comments from users

I hope u get married with him, hahahah.

Congratulations mam I m very proud @nehwalsaina #betmentel

Superb looking both of

Nice saina

Every indian missed him at commonwealth games 2018

28-year-old Saina Nehwal won 2 gold medals - in the women's singles and mixed team events- adding to her total tally of 3 gold medals at Commonwealth Games. Saina Nehwal went on to defeat fellow shuttler PV Sindhu in the final to clinch a gold medal.

