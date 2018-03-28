Race 3: Sylvester Stallone rectifies mistake, finally shares Salman Khan's picture

Sylvester Stallone on Monday, took to social media to share the new poster of the Remo D'Souza-directorial and correctly spotted the 'Sultan' star



Rectifying his mistake, legendary actor Sylvester Stallone has now shared a picture of superstar Salman Khan to wish him good luck for his upcoming film 'Race 3'. The 'Rocky' star had earlier accidentally posted Bobby Deol's character poster from the flick and captioned it as, 'The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 !@beingsalmankhan.'

The 71-year-old, on Monday, took to social media to share the new poster of the Remo D'Souza-directorial and correctly spotted the 'Sultan' star. He wrote, 'OK, EVERYBODY let's try this AGAIN , good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3 ! ( if this is wrong I give up ! ) LOL'

Last week, Salman Khan, who is busy promoting 'Race 3' on social media, had shared a clip of the 'Rambo' star wherein he was promoting his flick 'Creed II'. He wrote alongside, "While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know."

Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the big screens on Eid this year.

