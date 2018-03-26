Anil Kapoor: Peppered look from Race 3 is my favourite

Anil Kapoor says his sleek appearance in Race 3 is an apt evolution of the character



Anil Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

Salman Khan took to social media yesterday to reveal the look of Anil Kapoor from Remo D'Souza's upcoming directorial venture, Race 3. Introducing Kapoor as "Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss (sic)", Khan shared the poster that saw the veteran — with a peppered beard and slicked back hair do — strike a pose with a pistol. The actor, who is among the few recurring cast members of the Race franchise is certainly happy with his avatar in part three. "Of late, I've tried to experiment with my looks in my films. This one for Race 3 is certainly my favourite. Given that my character was introduced in 2008, this look fits his evolution perfectly," says Kapoor, who slipped into the role of inspector Robert D'Costa, aka RD, for the first two instalments.

Kapoor doesn't admit that he is set to reprise the character yet again — a non-disclosure agreement has his lips sealed. But his armed avatar seems to give credence to speculation. "The story of this film is entirely at odds with the first two ventures, so, my role is also distinct. A lot has changed since the first instalment released. The action sequences offer a different level of thrill. The franchise has been known to entertain audiences, and it will do that yet again," promises the actor, whose tongue-in-cheek remarks as RD have earned the character its own distinct share of admirers.

Ever since news of his return to the franchise with Race 3, which also features Salman Khan, hit headlines, fans have been treated to heartwarming candid snapshots of the duo from the sets. Anil Kapoor says, "I have yet to come across someone who is as focused and fun as Salman. We've become a strange, hyperactive family."

