Race 3: Who is Jacqueline Fernandez romancing - Salman Khan or Bobby Deol?

The visuals of Race 3's song, Selfish has Jacqueline Fernandez seen romancing both, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol. The glimpses have left the viewers confused



Jacqueline Fernandez with Bobby Deol and Salman Khan

The first visuals of the upcoming song Selfish from Race 3 leave us wondering what twist is the film set to offer as Jacqueline Fernandez is seen confusing us by romancing both the heroes in the film. While the first song from the action thriller Race 3 turned on the heat with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling chemistry. The first glimpses of the upcoming song Selfish have left us rather confused!

Jacqueline Fernandez's character holds immense intrigue behind her as she is romancing both the leading men in the film, Salman Khan as well as Bobby Deol.

Known for the twists and turns, Race franchise has always presented the audience with a shocking turn of events in the film. Taking the franchise forward, Race 3 yet again promises to deliver suspense and thrilling twists that would leave the audience stunned.

The upcoming song Selfish once again presents the audience with the question of who is paired along with whom as the story revolves around betrayal.

Building intrigue into the film, Selfish is definitely getting the audience excited to witness the story unfold.

Selfish is penned by Salman Khan and is crooned by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur. The romantic song marks Atif Aslam's return to the franchise who has delivered Pehli Nazar and Be Intehaan for the earlier installments respectively.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

