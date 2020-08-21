Racer-turned-adult star Renee Gracie shells Rs 7 lakh for cosmetic surgery like Kim Kardashian

Australian V8 Supercar driver-turned-porn star Renee Gracie has revealed that she has undergone a cosmetic surgery similar to that of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Renee, 25, has spent GBP8,000 (approx Rs 7.89 lakh) to undergo the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure. After undergoing the surgery, Renee told news.com.au: "It is the same surgery which Kim Kardashian and a bunch of celebrities have had done."

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Renee told actor Gina Stewart how her earnings selling her nude pictures and videos on OnlyFans page increased due to a lot of media publicity. "I was averaging about USD70,000 [approx R52.5 lakh] in a month until recently when I got a lot of media attention. I know the figures but let's just say I made half a million in the month of June," she remarked.

