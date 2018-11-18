RadhaKrishn to present a mega visual treat in Krishna - Kaaliya nag fight!

television

Siddharth Kumar Tewary's magnum opus mythological love -story RadhaKrishn has been appealing to audiences across all age groups

RadhaKrishn poster

Siddharth Kumar Tewary's magnum opus mythological love -story RadhaKrishn has been appealing to audiences across all age groups with soaring TRPs. The show being first of a kind love saga between the greatest Gods, has been raking in great numbers and in its debut week entered the Top TRP charts and became the channel leader.

The show will now depict the tale of young Krishna's fight with the demon snake 'Kaaliya Naag'. A source close to the show shares, 'Weeks have been spent behind this shoot to create something as close to calendar art. As per the relics, the snake was huge & to create something life like has given the VFX team sleepless nights but the outcome has been beyond satisfactory. This will be one of a kind on Indian television & a movie-like experience.'

The makers of RadhaKrishn will narrate the story of Krishna's fight with Kaaliya Naag when the Gokul vaasis decide to move to Vrindavan from Banaras. The demon snake will ask Krishna to leave Vrindavan whereas the former warns him about the wrath. Krishna climbs on the Naag & dances on his head before the fight while Radha is a witness. The demon Aghasur will eventually lose.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates