Radhe: Disha Patani sores her knees while shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer
To make the shoot look perfect, Disha Patani went the extra mile for Radhe and ended up with sore knees
Disha Patani is on a roll as she is juggling shooting for two of her upcoming movies KTina and Radhe. We have some BTS pictures from Radhe and it shows the hard work that she is putting into it.
Disha recently started shooting for Radhe where she will be seen as the leading lady alongside Salman Khan. Here are some BTS pictures from shooting for a song with a smile that's as endearing as ever. Prabhu Deva is one of the most prominent dance icons of India and makes sure his love for dance is shown in his songs, shooting for a Prabhudeva song has given Disha a case of #SoreKnees.
Disha is one actress who has always gone the extra mile for her roles in the movies and this time is no different, the actress is giving it all she's got to deliver yet another stellar performance with her upcoming movies. Have a look at the picture right here:
Recently, Disha shared a picture in a white outfit from the Muhrat pooja of Radhe and looked astounding. Take a look at the picture right here:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor's next KTina and this latest and big announcement Radhe.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Disha Patani, this name is synonymous to fitness and workout. The actress, who is known for her chiselled body and svelte figure, is not only a good actress to watch out for but also an inspiration to many. From giving her fans some major fitness goals to making an on-point fashionable entry to any event, Disha Patani has left no stone unturned to entertain the audience through her Instagram account. All pictures/Disha Patani's Instagram account
-
The actress doesn't shy away from showing off her fun side as well to her fans. Time and again, Disha Patani has left her fans in awe of her sugar and spice side on social media. As Disha turns a year older today, let's take a look at her oh-so-cute and hot pictures which will make you go weak in your knees.
-
Disha Patani's social media handles are filled with photos and videos from her daily routine, be it workout videos, playtime with her pets, hot photos from holidays in picturesque locales, to adorable photos with other celebrities. She has 22 million followers on Instagram as per June 12.
In picture: Disha Patani's fan girl moment with Rekha.
-
Disha Patani, whose smile is to die for, has taken fitness a notch higher with her daily workout regime. Though she isn't spotted a lot of times like any other celebrities walking out or entering the gym, Disha isn't new to the daily drill of burning calories. The MS Dhoni fame actress was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat and left the audience in awe of her role of a trapeze artist.
In picture: Disha Patani with her pet dog.
-
The fitness lover has flooded her Instagram account with a lot of pictures, from being all sorts of cute and adorable to showing off her goofy side to the audience, Disha Patani's social media account is a lot like any other girl's. An introvert by nature, who tries hard to fit into the world of showbiz, Disha has done a good job to make the world fall head over heels for her. Courtesy: Her Instagram account.
In picture: Disha Patani in one of her on-screen appearances for a brand commercial.
-
Known for showing off her favourite innerwear brand, Disha Patani has a lot of times posed perfectly in her bikini body. The actress, who has worked hard to make a mark in the world of showbiz, often takes luxurious holidays. In fact, Disha has shared many vacation pictures with her fans, and some of them will surely make you pack your bags and take a holiday right away!
-
Many aren't aware of the real reason behind Disha Patani's perfect hot-bod. Apart from a disciplined diet, her intense workout is also in charge of her petite figure. A choc-o-block schedule and mini-vacations don't keep the actress away from her daily workout regime. In an interview with mid-day, Disha Patani said: "I make certain that I perform some form of weight-training and cardiovascular work every day. If I am at a beach, I will swim. I also always look for a place that has a gym."
-
Disha Patani enjoys exploring and discovering places on foot, which adds to the amount of physical activity she fits into her day. That's important, she says, because "I eat a lot on vacation." Once on home turf, Patani takes to a "strict diet" to burn off the holiday weight. "I may take up intermittent fasting, which shows quick results, and also train twice or three times a day."
-
Talking about fitness, Disha Patani also shared, "Honestly, holidays are not supposed to be for training but I do make sure that I am doing weight training every day and I am doing some form of cardio every day and I also make sure that if I am at a beach place then I am swimming or some sort of activity because I eat a lot when I am on a vacation."
-
"I always look for a place which has a gym that makes life very easy for me, I prefer weight training so I always look for a place and honestly if you are on a vacation you can always walk around or you can swim and do extracurricular stuff you can find in that particular area. I like doing weight training because it's different or I like walking around honestly just like walking a lot looking out for places," Disha Patani further added.
-
Disha Patani also shared that once she is back from the vacation to compensate on the cheat meals this is what she does, "I have to be really on a very very strict diet when I come back, I could do intermittent fasting or something like that which shows quick results and also I have to train twice or thrice a day."
-
We wish the greatest inspiration for fitness, Disha Patani, a very happy birthday!
Disha Patani turns a year older today (June 13), and the Bharat actress has already taken social media by storm with her sultry avatar. The actress, time and again, has proved her mettle, not only as an actress, but also as a star in rising. As she celebrates her 27th birthday, we are here to share some pictures that prove why the actress is the perfect combination of cute and sexy.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Salman Khan kickstarts shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in swag