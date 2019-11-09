Radhe: Disha Patani sores her knees while shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer

Disha Patani is on a roll as she is juggling shooting for two of her upcoming movies KTina and Radhe. We have some BTS pictures from Radhe and it shows the hard work that she is putting into it.

Disha recently started shooting for Radhe where she will be seen as the leading lady alongside Salman Khan. Here are some BTS pictures from shooting for a song with a smile that's as endearing as ever. Prabhu Deva is one of the most prominent dance icons of India and makes sure his love for dance is shown in his songs, shooting for a Prabhudeva song has given Disha a case of #SoreKnees.

Disha is one actress who has always gone the extra mile for her roles in the movies and this time is no different, the actress is giving it all she's got to deliver yet another stellar performance with her upcoming movies. Have a look at the picture right here:

Recently, Disha shared a picture in a white outfit from the Muhrat pooja of Radhe and looked astounding. Take a look at the picture right here:

View this post on Instagram #radhe muhurat poojað A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onNov 5, 2019 at 6:48pm PST

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor's next KTina and this latest and big announcement Radhe.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates