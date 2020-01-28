Radhe: No price too big for Salman Khan!

When it's a Salman Khan film, one can be assured of box-office returns. Unsurprisingly then, the superstar — who is also one of the producers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai — didn't bat an eyelid before betting big bucks on his ambitious venture. mid-day has it that the climax of the actioner has been shot entirely with chroma key technology and will be designed as a VFX-heavy sequence — something that has cost the makers a whopping Rs 7.5 crore.

A trade source reveals that the sequence, featuring Khan and Randeep Hooda, was shot at a suburban studio last month. "Shooting in chroma key is an expensive process that only big-ticket filmmakers can afford. Baahubali [2015] and its sequel [2017] were two of the recent films that employed the technology. While the process of shooting a video on a blue or green background hardly burns a hole in the pocket, the lighting required for chroma is expensive. Then comes the VFX part, where the background is removed digitally and replaced with the background of one's choice."



Prabhudeva

It has been heard that the final scenes of Radhe are set in Dubai. "While the movie has been shot across Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow, the high-octane action piece was filmed in a studio. Now, the VFX team is at work lending it the necessary background. Moreover, the 20-minute sequence — visualised by director Prabhudeva — is VFX-laden as the two actors battle it out in a combat scene. When Prabhudeva and Salman had discussed the scene with the VFX team, they were told that the cost would run into over Rs 7 crore. However, Salman greenlit it as he believes that the climax of the cop caper has the potential to be much talked-about."

mid-day reached out to producers Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Nikhil Namit and Salman, who remained unavailable for comment.

