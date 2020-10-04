Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Disha Patani resumes shoot of Salman Khan starrer; shares picture

Disha Patani will be seen in a leading role opposite Salman Khan in the movie. As shoot resumes post lockdown, Disha Patani is off to the location. The duo had first shared the screen in Bharat and their pair set fire on screen with their sizzling chemistry. The fans are looking forward to Radhe to adore this hot couple all over again.

Hailed as the hottest actress in town, Disha is one actress everyone looks forward to seeing on-screen. The actress took to her social media to share, “ #radhe here we goo (sic)“.

Disha recently clocked 40 million followers on her social media and was crowned as the most desirable actress of B-town by a leading newspaper. The actress can crush any performance, no matter the demands. Her killer looks and attractive personality make a killer combination and she simply swoons the audience with her hotness.

After Radhe, Disha also has another project in the pipeline being Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

