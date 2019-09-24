MENU

Radhika Apte bags the Breakthrough artiste award

Published: Sep 24, 2019, 18:57 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Radhika Apte was named as the Breakthrough artiste of the year at iReel awards for portrayal of versatile characters over OTT

Radhika Apte. Image courtesy: Instagram/@radhikaofficial

Radhika Apte, who recently received her first-ever nomination at the International Emmy awards, feels honoured and appreciated for the same. With her breakthrough performance and bold choices of projects, Radhika Apte has spread her charm over the silver screen and OTT platform. Riding high on the success of her recent projects, the actress  has carved out a niche for herself in the showbiz and also aced the fashion space.

The Sacred Games actress attended the iReel awards 2019 that was rolled out last night and turned up wearing a black and white floral monochrome saree. Her saree was accompanied by an absolutely gorgeous pair of statement earrings and an exquisite neckpiece. A small bindi on the forehead and tresses tied in a bun accentuated her look. To complete her look, the actress flaunts her gorgeous smile that makes anyone go weak on their knees.

 
 
 
ð¤ Saree- @raw_mango Jewellery- @karishma.joolry Styled by- @who_wore_what_when Photography-@anurag_kabburphotography

The actress was named as the Breakthrough artiste of the year at iReel awards for portrayal of versatile characters over OTT.

In the international space, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a Spy. Based on real incidents from World War II, this film will see the Andhadhun star playing the role of Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker the first-ever female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

Adding to this, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow and it will surely be a treat for the fans to look out for the duo to create new records with their onscreen presence.

