Radhika Apte: Coincidence that Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Ghoul have come back-to-back

With Ghoul marking her third series with Netflix, Radhika Apte on being the face of its foray into India

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte finds herself enjoying the distinction of being the only actor to be part of all three home-grown productions of Netflix. After Lust Stories and Sacred Games, the actor is gearing up for her third outing on the streaming giant with the horror series, Ghoul.

Point out how she is the poster girl of Netflix's plan to roll out made-in-India content around the globe and she says, "It's a sheer coincidence that my shows have come up back-to-back. I was only aware of Sacred Games being made for Netflix. I shot for Lust Stories and Ghoul almost two years ago. They were envisioned as films then. But later, the makers decided to release them online."

Ghoul, which drops online tomorrow, is a horror thriller directed by Patrick Graham and produced by Phantom Films. "I play an interrogation officer at a detention centre," she says of the show that sees her sharing screen space with Manav Kaul of Tumhari Sulu (2017) fame.

The actor admits that there is a "big comfort factor" while working with the production house led by Anurag Kashyap. "I don't even ask Anurag for a script. It holds true for Sriram Raghavan and Anurag Basu too. In fact, I always joke with Anurag that when Phantom doesn't get a female actor they desire, they end up casting me."

