Radhika Apte on 2018: It has been an overwhelming journey

Radhika Apte talks about how grateful she is for the way 2018turned out for her

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte's two films, Padman and AndhaDhun, have topped the IMDb's list of best films of 2018. The actor is ecstatic. "I'm grateful for the way the year turned out for me. While it's great to feature on the list of good movies, I am happy that two of my films have topped the list. Padman and AndhaDhun are diverse from each other. It has been an overwhelming journey," says the actor who was also seen on the web in Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul.

Despite not being the central character in Badlapur, Radhika Apte impressed the audience with her screen presence leaving a mark on the audience and garnered a lot of appreciation for the same. Bollywood's one of the most critically acclaimed actresses, Radhika Apte has carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space.

Besides short films and web series, the actor has also emerged as a popular choice for digital advertising campaigns, and currently is the face of a few popular brands. Over the years, Radhika has been known to portray characters that has resonated with her audience. The actress' last outings AndhaDhun, Baazaar, Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Padman garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

Apart from marking her presence in Bollywood and digital platforms, Radhika is now all set to make a foray into Hollywood with spy drama "World War II".

