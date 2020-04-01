Radhika Apte talks about the troubles daily wage workers are facing due to the pandemic

Radhika Apte is known for being a multifarious package of entertainment who aces unconventional roles on-screen. The actress is a beacon of inspiration and quite virtuous off-screen as well. In an interview, Radhika expressed her concerns for daily wage workers in the current situation of the lockdown.

The actress commented, "It's the daily wage and salaried workers we need to worry about currently. We are still in a far better condition, we are all in a business where most people have savings. It's the most of the Indian population we need to worry about."

She then further added "A lot of people, daily wage workers are losing their jobs. There's only one message I want to give to people: donate, this is the time. It's really not a lot that needs to be donated, there are so many platforms. Also, please don't hoard food, there's no shortage. It's damaging for others."

The actress is urging people to donate and help out the ones in need during these perilous times. She also says not to practice hoarding as there are no shortages and it could mean less food for other homes.

On the work front, Radhika Apte's will be enchanting her viewers next in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

