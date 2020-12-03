Radhika Apte's A Call To Spy to premiere in India on December 11

Amazon Prime Video will be premiering the thrilling spy drama, A Call To Spy, in India on December 11. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who has also acted in the movie, A Call To Spy is the untold true story of three WWII heroines. An inspiring film of exemplary bravado and suspense, it stars Radhika Apte, Sarah Megan Thomas and Stana Katic in leading roles.

Radhika Apte, who plays the role of Noor Inayat Khan, says, "I couldn't be happier to be an integral part of this film, working alongside such an incredible cast from around the globe. Since the movie has already premiered globally, I have been waiting for the moment where Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama. I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world."

"Radhika Apte is an incredible talent and it was a joy to work with her. She was my first choice for the role of Noor Inayat Khan, and audiences will find Radhika's portrayal of Noor nuanced, complex, and heartbreaking," said Sarah Megan Thomas.

A Call To Spy chronicles the beginning of WWII, when Churchill orders his new spy agency - SOE – to recruit and train women as spies. The spies, referred to by The Irish Times as "Churchill's wonder women," had a daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance.

SOE's "Spymistress," Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake.

