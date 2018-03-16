Radhika Apte's action horror film Ghoul to be turned into English web series

Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul's action horror film, Ghoul, is now being turned into an English web series



Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul's action horror film, Ghoul, is now being turned into an English web series. The producers (Phantom Films) recently showcased the rushes to Netflix who liked the concept and decided to turn the supernatural thriller into a miniseries. Created by Patrick Graham, it will be showcased in three parts. With Radhika and Manav known for their acting chops, it should make for an intriguing watch.



Manav Kaul

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates