Radhika Apte's husband likes her careless way of eating food

"It's not sophisticated but Benedict loves me for it," says the Baazaar actor

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte says musician husband Benedict Taylor loves her "careless way of eating." The actor, who features on Midnight Misadventures With Mallika Dua, gets extremely involved with the food while eating and does not realise it is all over her hands. "It's not sophisticated but Benedict loves me for it," says the Baazaar actor.

In a recent interview, Radhika Apte expressed her happiness over the upcoming Critics' Choice Short Film Awards. While the actress is ruling the year with her back to back successes at the box office as well as the digital platform, Radhika Apte is glad that short films are winning accolades and awards like full-length features.

The actress created a rage amongst the audience with her sensational short film Ahalya directed by Sujoy Ghosh. After impressing the audience with her sensual act in 'Ahalya', Radhika Apte further garnered immense appreciation for other short films in varied languages.

Radhika feels that the growing influence of the Internet is seeing short films attracting more viewers and the web is becoming a popular medium for story-tellers.

