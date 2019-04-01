Radhika Apte's sizzling avatars are soaring temperatures!

bollywood

Radhika Apte stunned in black at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019 on Saturday night

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte stunned in black at the GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019 on Saturday night. The actress wore a faux leather strapless jumpsuit with a pair of rhinestoned black sandals and smiled her dazzling smile for the cameras. The black leather dress complemented Radhika and the look was rounded out with open hair and a nude shade of lipstick.



Radhika Apte

While at HT Style awards, the actress looked ravishing in the yellow Gaurav Gupta Creation and a Silver gown which was a Falguni Shane Peacock creation. Radhika wore a Mustard Yellow strapless ruffles gown at the awards night as she walked the red carpet.

Keeping the look simple of the yellow gown, Radhika had minimal accessories and makeup as the ruffled gown was complimenting itself and her beauty. Radhika tied her hair in a sleek low bun and completed her look with red lips.

The actress then wore the Silver dress as she went on to host the event with her Co-host Vicky Kaushal. The Silver slit cut gown added more glamour to Radhika's personality, the dazzling silver gown was aptly paired with stilettos



Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.

After a phenomenal year in 2018, with remarkable performances in every medium, Radhika Apte has been omnipresent. Taking a head start this year, the actress has begun the schedule for her next in Lucknow.

