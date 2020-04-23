Radhika Madan on Angrezi Medium: The film is getting its due finally

Radhika Madan was heartbroken when Angrezi Medium — a film that she had dedicated the past four months to — ran in theatres for only a day, before the shutdown of cinemas came into effect from March 14. But good things come to those who wait. The Irrfan-starrer was recently released on Disney+Hotstar and has been winning viewers' hearts.

"I feel the movie is getting its due finally," says the actor, relieved that their labour of love has reached the audience. Though producer Dinesh Vijan initially toyed with the idea of releasing the comedy again after the situation returns to normalcy, the makers did a rethink. "We understood that the pandemic and its repercussions were far bigger than our individual interests. As a team, we reflected that we had made the film because we wanted to share the story and make people smile. So, it didn't make sense to delay the digital release. We did not want to wait and re-release the movie because there [is a backlog of] too many films."

Madan believes that viewers are able to identify with the father-daughter story more strongly today because the current scenario has made them value their relationships more than ever before. "People have written to me about the scenes they liked in the film. It was adorable to see fathers and daughters watching the film together and bonding over it. People are re-evaluating their priorities because of the lockdown. Now that I am away from my parents, I value them so much more, and the film highlights that emotion."

