Radhika Madan's '14 din ka vanvaas' ends, reunites with her mother as her self-quarantine ends

After the three-month lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, people are now stepping out of their homes and the domestic flight services have also been resumed. Radhika Madan, who was in self-quarantine, traveled from Mumbai to Delhi to reunite with her mother.

She took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt post and wrote- "14 din ke ke vanvaas ke baad." (sic) This was followed by a hand-folded emoji. Her co-star from Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, Abhimanyu Dassani commented on the post with three hugging smilies.

Have a look at the post right here:

Her picture with her mother attracted a lot of comments from her fans on Instagram. One user wrote- "Cuteness overloaded," (sic) followed by three hearts. Another one wrote- "Beautiful you two." (sic) And one user commented- "You're so sweet." (sic)

Two days back, Madan posted a still from Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, who played her father in the film. Shibani Dandekar commented on this emotional post with two red hearts. Have a look in case you missed it:

View this post on Instagram Teri laadki mai . . âÂÂ¤ A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) onJun 7, 2020 at 2:51am PDT

Madan made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha in 2018 and did films like Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota and Angrezi Medium. She's now gearing up for Kunal Deshmukh's Shiddat that also stars Sunny Kaushal, Diana Penty, and Mohit Raina.

