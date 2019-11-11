Ambani bash: Radhika Merchant looks ethereal in statement saree

Radhika Merchant sizzles in an Anamika Khanna creation for the pre-wedding bash of Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara held at Antilia in South Mumbai. Picture/Instagram Anamika Khanna

In a series of photos released by designer Anamika Khanna on Instagram, Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare, looked ethereal in a red statement saree which she wore for the grand pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram Radhika Merchant in Anamika Khanna. #radhikamerchant #anamikakhanna A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) onNov 10, 2019 at 9:21am PST

On Sunday, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand party to celebrate the pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. For the pre-wedding bash, Radhika Merchant stunned in an Anamika Merchant creation.

For the bash, Radhika donned an all-red outfit with accents of gold on the border. Radhika, who is Anant Ambani's childhood friend looked stunning in a red statement saree. She paired her beautiful saree with an embroidered drape which she draped on her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram Radhika Merchant in Anamika Khanna. #radhikamerchant #anamikakhanna A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) onNov 10, 2019 at 9:21am PST

Radhika completed her look by tying her long hair in a neat bun and complimented her stunning outfit with minimal accessories. For the pre-wedding bash, the next generation of Ambani women, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta opted for designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Even Radhika stole the show by opting for a bespoke ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna.

The last time Radhika Merchant stole a show was during the Diwali bash, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Juhu. While the entire Ambani family were seen in hues of cream and pink, Radhika opted for an all-white ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories.

Radhika elegant in an off-white Anarkali suit with minimal make-up and accessories. She completed her look with an emerald and diamond necklace as she left her long tresses open. In the past too, Radhika has won many hearts for her chic, glam, and fabulous fashion choices.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates