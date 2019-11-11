Ambani bash: Radhika Merchant looks ethereal in statement saree
Radhika stole the show, as she looked radiant in an all-red outfit with accents of gold on the border at Anant Ambani's cousin's pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai
In a series of photos released by designer Anamika Khanna on Instagram, Anant Ambani's friend Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare, looked ethereal in a red statement saree which she wore for the grand pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai.
On Sunday, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand party to celebrate the pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. For the pre-wedding bash, Radhika Merchant stunned in an Anamika Merchant creation.
For the bash, Radhika donned an all-red outfit with accents of gold on the border. Radhika, who is Anant Ambani's childhood friend looked stunning in a red statement saree. She paired her beautiful saree with an embroidered drape which she draped on her shoulders.
Radhika completed her look by tying her long hair in a neat bun and complimented her stunning outfit with minimal accessories. For the pre-wedding bash, the next generation of Ambani women, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta opted for designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Even Radhika stole the show by opting for a bespoke ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna.
The last time Radhika Merchant stole a show was during the Diwali bash, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Juhu. While the entire Ambani family were seen in hues of cream and pink, Radhika opted for an all-white ensemble with minimal make-up and accessories.
Radhika elegant in an off-white Anarkali suit with minimal make-up and accessories. She completed her look with an emerald and diamond necklace as she left her long tresses open. In the past too, Radhika has won many hearts for her chic, glam, and fabulous fashion choices.
-
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia was beautifully decorated for the pre-wedding bash of Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen welcoming the guests that included a host of Bollywood celebs.
-
Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani was also present for the event
-
In picture: Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal caught in a candid moment while attending to the guests at the event.
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan graced the event with their presence. While Abhishek was seen in a black suit, Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a beautiful red attire.
-
Isha Ambani Piramal stunned in a beige lehenga with her hair left open in curls. She accessorised her look with green jewellery.
-
Donned in a classic checkered suit, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor arrived at the event in high spirits along with his wife, Sunita Kapoor.
-
Sunita Kapoor was spotted in a black embroidered outfit with heavy jewellery and drop earrings.
-
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan posed for the media in a classy black tuxedo as he arrived at the event.
-
Mukesh Ambani's brother, Anil Ambani was also present for the event along with his wife Tina Ambani.
-
Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani looked elegant in a light pink saree. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery
-
In picture: Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla pose for photographs.
-
Natasha Poonawalla opted for a black blouse and an off-white lehenga. She accessorised her look with a heavy necklace and a ring.
-
Mukesh Ambani's mother KokilaBen Ambani graced the party with her presence in a light pink floral-printed saree.
-
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked royal as they entered the venue. While Shahid was seen in a white sherwani, Mira wore a beautiful lavender-coloured saree with a ruffled blouse.
-
Anupama Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi at Nayantara's pre-wedding bash.
-
Prasoon Joshi was seen in a black kurta with white pants as he arrived at the function.
-
The party was attended by a lot of big-wigs from the city. The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra was also present for the event.
-
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes looked classy as she arrived at the venue last night.
-
In picture: Guests arrive at Antilia to ring in the celebrations for Arjun's pre-wedding bash hosted by the Ambanis.
-
Eminent celebs and prominent personalities from the city were clicked by the paparazzi in a candid way.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari 's son. Antilia was decked up for the event on Sunday night and prominent Mumbai personalities graced the evening with their presence. The attendees included Natasha Poonawalla and husband Adar Poonawalla, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor. All pictures: Yogen Shah
