Radio City culminates Khamosh Taali initiative in Nagpur

Amidst the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic and lockdown, a lot of people are finding it difficult to make both ends meet. Citizens have come forward and offered help in terms of basic necessities like food, sanitisers, masks, gloves, etc so that their normal day livelihood is not impacted. In the pandemic, the LGBTQ plus community has also been affected, Radio City, India’s leading radio network came forward and extended a helping hand for the community in Nagpur with the Khamosh Taali Initiative.

As a part of the initiative, Radio City’s RJ Abhishek through his morning show Rowdy Morning that airs Monday to Saturday 7 am -11 am urged Nagpurkars to come forward and help the LGBTQ plus community with Rashan and packed food. Within 5 days, the campaign garnered an overwhelming response and we managed to collect groceries of INR 1.5 Lakh. Radio City team and RJ Abhishek handed over the collected groceries to various NGO’s in Nagpur that works towards the LGBTQ plus community.

Radio City, over the years, has been the nation’s positive voice. Through initiatives like Khamosh Thaali and its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society and the nation.

