Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, the whole nation has been following the lockdown imposed by the government. The current unprecedented times has left people worried and hence in need of hope and support. In light of this, Radio City, India’s leading radio network, has initiated multiple campaigns across 39 cities to provide hope, entertainment, and support.

Radio City and mid-day joined hands to present the perfect concoction to elevate Mumbaikars’ mood. RJ Palak, during her show Naughty Palak ka Show, connected with famous skincare expert Dr. Jayshree Sharad to share DIY tips; provided tasty and healthy food recipes from famous Chef Ajay Chopra, and brought mental health experts to counsel people and help them get through this tough time. Additionally, stand-up comedians Atul Khatri and Nishant Tanwar have been adding a dose of laughter and fun to the listeners’ routine, while Vishal Punjabi, Founder of The Wedding Filmer, updated couples about new trends on wedding videos and online weddings.

To promote community culture, Radio City has been hosting a month-long podcast series called ‘Lockdown Rishte Podcast Series’, where Radio City RJs across Hindi speaking markets are broadcasting stories on how we can rediscover and strengthen our relationship with our loved ones. The RJ’s are also requesting citizens to share their stories as well. This podcast also features on radiocity.in

Speaking about the campaigns, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “As we all do our bit by staying at home to ensure safety for all, the challenging situations can take a toll on our mindset. Radio City has always led purpose driven campaigns and has found innovative ways to connect with its audience to keep them entertained. These various campaigns across the 39 cities, aim to leverage the power of radio to bring positivity in the society and appreciate our listeners for always supporting us in our initiatives. I would like to reiterate the fact that we all will overcome this situation together. I urge all our listeners to stay home and stay safe!”

Extending the fun quotient down South and adding some stardust with ‘Lockdown Diary’, RJ Sowjanya in Bangalore has been indulging listeners with stories from celebrities like Raghu Dixit, Priyamani, Vijay Prakash, and many more, on how they are spending their time during the quarantine. RJs in Madurai, with the special show called ‘Nanba Calling’ have been acting as a bridge between long lost friends, allowing them to relive their old memories; RJs in Andhra Pradesh are running a special fun audio series about 3 RJs stuck together during lockdown to engage the listeners. In addition to entertaining listeners, Radio City also ensured they went the extra mile by contributing to the society and help people in need. Radio City in Patna, Bihar partnered with the ‘Super-30’ legend Anand Kumar, to provide the gift of education and help students prepare for civil services, IIT/JEE, and other similar exams. Harnessing the true power of radio, RJ Harshil crossed borders by responding to the plea of 20 students stuck in Greece and tweeting about the situation to the Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of Gujarat. This helped in alerting the Indian Embassy in Greece, who came forward to supply food and provide other basic amenities to ensure the students’ safety and well-being.

Radio City RJs in various cities led donation drives to help the citizens trying to make ends meet during the downtime. In Bangalore, RJ Rajas and RJ Nikitha volunteered to help and provide free meals for the daily wage workers; the RJs in Chennai urged listeners to donate groceries to Chennai Corporation, who distributed it to the people in need. Radio City RJ in Bikaner, Rajasthan addressed the concern of low quality and quantity of ration being distributed in Raajiv Nagar society and worked together with Bikaner Sewa Samiti to help more than 40 families. Extending a helping hand towards the Dabbawallas in Mumbai, Radio City’s ‘Dabbawalle Ka Dabba Bharo’ initiative launched a fundraiser and urged Mumbaikars to contribute and help Dabbawallas.

Leading the campaign in Delhi, RJ Ginnie shared the concerns of a man suffering from brain injury who was not able to provide for his family. Her act of kindness saw Delhiites come in tenfold to donate ration and medicines to his family. On the other hand, RJs in Jalandhar, with the help of local authorities and citizens, prepared 300+ meals daily for the needy and teamed up with NGO Divya Drishti to distribute more than 50 packets of groceries. The Radio City team in U.P. also partnered with NGOs to raise around 5 lakh rupees and distributed more than 50,000 packets of food to the poor people. Additionally, Radio City joined hands with Dainik Jagran Inext and became the first radio station to provide live updates of fresh Covid-19 cases. These efforts have been appreciated by Mr. Ranvendra Pratap Singh, State Minister for Food and Civil Supply, Mr. Jai Pratap, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and Mr. Bhupendra Chaudhary, State Minister for Panchayati Raj.

Radio City also conducted various multifaceted national campaigns in the last few months- Concert From Home, Garv Se Ghar Par, and Corona Fighters ko Salaam, across 39 cities of its presence. Radio City also launched a foot tapping anthem called ‘Ghar se na niklenge’, which motivated people to continue staying indoors and urged them to come forward and support the nation by donating to the PM Cares Fund. Amplifying the core motto of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, Radio City continues to strengthen the bond with the citizens.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever