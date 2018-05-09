Radio City Jumps to the No 2 spot in Delhi as per the latest 4 weeks of RAM Ratings

Radio City has also emerged as the No.1 player as per the latest RAM ratings In Bangalore with Share % of 25.4%

Innovation Driven Approach and Creative Content Soars Radio City’s Share% to 12.4% (Source: RAM, Delhi, 12+ All)

Mumbai : May 08, 2018: Radio City 91.1FM, India’s leading radio network, backed by its innovative and enriching content has yet again dominated the capital city of India, emerging as a strong no.2 radio station as per the RAM (Radio Audience Measurement) ratings in Delhi for the week 12-15, 2018. Pioneering unique 360-degree intellectual properties spread across entertainment genres and superiority in programming content helped, Radio City secure a remarkable Share% of 12.4% over the past four weeks.

Radio City is #2 based on Share % in Delhi. (Source: RAM, Markets: Delhi, Demographic: 12+ All, Statistic: % Share, Daypart: Mon-Sun 12 am - 12 am, Place of Listening: All, Week 12-15 2018).

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Abraham Thomas, CEO, Radio City said, "We are very excited to see growth in reach for Radio City in Delhi over the past few weeks. These ratings reinforce the loyalty conferred by our listeners in the city and encourages us to continue our effort in providing them with enriching content. Our innovation first approach has truly paid off as we can see that our station has emerged No.2 in Delhi amongst listeners and advertiser. Truly Dilli ki Rag Rag Mein Daude Radio City”

Radio City has also emerged as the No.1 player as per the latest RAM ratings In Bangalore with Share % of 25.4% Source: RAM, Market: Bangalore, Demographic: 12+ All, Statistic: % Share, Daypart: Mon-Sun 12 am - 12 am, Place of Listening: All, Week 12-15 2018). Radio City ranks No 1 in Mumbai with Share % of 16.5% Source: RAM, Market: Mumbai, Demographic: 25-44 Sec AB, Statistic: % Share, Daypart: Mon-Sun 12 am - 12 am, Place of Listening: All, Week 12-15 2018).

Radio City’s consistent top rating once again proves its popularity in one of the most competitive and prominent markets by providing its listeners with innovative and clutter breaking content



