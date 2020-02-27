Radwan Omar: The man who build Femanji, a big brand in media publication domain

Radwan Omar is a young media professional who used the power of social media to embark upon with the followers of not less than 30 million fans. This helped his media publishing company known as Femanji. By the end of 2020, he has targeted to double the number of followers reaching 50 million followers at least. He founded the said company a few years back and with his consistent efforts and powerful marketing on social media, he turned the table for it making a big brand in the media publication domain.

His journey to being a successful businessman started in his college days where he was involved in a couple of businesses. He tried and tested various ideas and saw them working with their strong implementation. As he believed executing any idea is more vital than coming out with the other. Since his college days, he knew social media is an important tool for business promotion and other things. Hence he kept experimenting with social networking sites like Facebook on various models that could work for his business.

While sharing his business mantra and the way he has managed to make his company at the top, he said that understanding your target audience is more important than any other thing in business. He then found his target audience and then commenced his journey to leverage social media for his business. Soon, he was able to attract a good amount of fans and target audiences in a big way. With powerful content creation for his fans, he was able to promote his business house the best. His idea is to keep their target audience first and then his products, which he feels is the best way of winning clients and prospering business using social media.

