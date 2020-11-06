Rafael Nadal on 1,000th career win: Passion, humility keep me going

Spain's Rafael Nadal is all smiles with the trophy indicating his 1000th win during the Paris Masters on Wednesday. pic/AP;PTI

Rafael Nadal said he was proud of a great achievement after securing the 1,000th Tour-level victory of his illustrious career on Wednesday, becoming the fourth man to reach that mark with a comeback win over Feliciano Lopez in the Paris Masters second round. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, back in the French capital less than a month after winning his 13th Roland Garros title, edged out his fellow Spaniard 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. "I am proud about a lot of things, but I faced some challenges in my career in terms of body injuries," said Nadal.

"But I always had the passion to keep going and the humility to keep going when things are going in a way you don't expect. It's a great achievement for me." Nadal, whose first match win on the ATP Tour came in April 2002 when he was just 15, is fourth on the all-time list, with Jimmy Connors leading the way on 1,274 victories, 32 more than second-placed Roger Federer.

"One negative thing about getting to 1,000—is that you're old as it means you have to have had a very long career," added Nadal. "But I'm happy." Ivan Lendl also passed the 1,000-win barrier.

