Rafael Nadal returns to training after COVID-19-forced hiatus

Spain tennis star Rafael Nadal is back to training following the COVID-19 forced hiatus. He has started training in Mallorca at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar. On Monday, Nadal had shared a video on his social media showing the world the first footage of himself back at practice. "Hello everyone, here I am, finally back on court. Happy to be back to my practices," Nadal said in the video as per the ATP Tour website. "I'm super happy, too, that the kids can practise again here at the Rafa Nadal Academy. They are happy, and that's the most important thing."

The Spaniard had first posted an image of himself back at practice on May 22. In normal circumstances, Nadal would be in Paris, currently participating in the Roland Garros. But following the novel coronavirus outbreak, the clay-court Grand Slam is not being held as scheduled and tournament organisers are now hoping to stage the event later this year.

Earlier in the month, he had said the entire 2020 season will be lost due to the coronavirus pandemic and that the players can only return to the court next year. "I think 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that's the case," Nadal was quoted as saying by El Pais.

All professional tennis activities currently remain suspended till the end of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 3.5 lakh lives across the globe.

