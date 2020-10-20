Search

Rafael Nadal reveals major body trouble during COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 20 October, 2020 08:01 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Tennis great Nadal reveals physical struggles during COVID-19 lockdown

Spanish tennis champion Rafael Nadal recently provided a glimpse into his life during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown and said it was a difficult time for him.

The World No. 2, last week, clinched his 13th French Open title with a win over No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic and in the process, equalled the record of Swiss great Roger Federer's 20 Slams.

Nadal, 34, said the shutdown took a toll on his body. “On a personal level, after the lockdown, I had really bad times and my body did not respond in the best possible way during the pandemic,” Nadal was quoted as saying by TennisWorld, USA.

“I had days where I could train very little and I had painful sensations throughout my body. Also, I had to do workouts without clear goals and this aggravated all my problems. The reality is that I had the right people by my side and they pushed me when needed, giving me freedom when I needed it,” he added.

The King of Clay said he struggled more mentally compared to others during his time in the bio-bubble. “Compared to my team, I suffered a lot more from the bubble. I am a person who prefers to be with people while for example, [my coach] Carlos Moya has always had the ability to fend for himself as well as my physiotherapist. For me, it is a bit more difficult. The days seemed really long, after three years I picked up a PlayStation controller and we played a lot against each other,” Nadal said.

First Published: 20 October, 2020 07:54 IST

