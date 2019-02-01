Rafael Nadal set to marry longtime girlfriend Xisca Perello later this year

tennis

Rafael Nadal and girlfriend Xisca Perell

Tennis star Rafael Nadal got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Xisca Perello last May and is set to marry her later this year. Nadal proposed her while on a holiday to Rome in May last year, reported Spanish magazine Hola.

But the couple preferred to keep it private for the first eight months of their engagement. Nadal and Perello, who has a degree in business, have been together for 14 years and she currently works at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Nadal had earlier told Hello magazine that he would love to have children with his girlfriend. "Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like," he said then.

