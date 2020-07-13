Rafael Nadal sharpens cooking skills during lockdown

World. 2 tennis ace Rafael Nadal has always spoken about his fondness for cooking. Rafael made the most of the forced break caused due to the COVID-19 lockdown by polishing his culinary skills.

During an interview with Sue Barker for BBC Sport, the Spaniard said like everyone else, even he tried his hand at cooking various dishes, especially the delicacies that the island of Mallorca, Spain has to offer.

"Well, everybody did different things during lockdown. I tried to cook more than before. Of course, I made mistakes. But somewhere I started to cook different things. In such moments it is important to have some fun too. Well I love seafood, so if I have to say, the broth, seafood broth with rice [is his favourite]," he said.

