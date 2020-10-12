Rafael Nadal wins 13th French Open, equals Federer's 20 Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal tied Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles by producing a nearly perfect performance against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday.

Nadal equalled long-time rival Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No. 13 on the red clay, courtesty of a surprisingly dominant 6-0 6-2 7-5 victory over the No. 1-ranked Djokovic.

When Nadal ended it with an ace, he dropped to his knees, smiled widely and pumped his arms. He did not cede a set in his favourite tournament this year.



Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Pic/AFP

Nadal, No. 2 in the rankings, improved to 100-2 at the French Open, including a combined 26-0 in semi-finals and finals, and picked up his fourth consecutive title

in Paris.

Nadal, 34, left-hander from Spain previously put together streaks of four French Open championships from 2005-08, then five in a row from 2010-14, to go alongside his four trophies at the US Open, two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open.

Nadal is now even with Federer for the first time since each man had zero Slams to his name in 2003.

