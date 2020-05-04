Rafael Nadal's wife very upset with the media as they can't get her name, birth date right

World No. 2 tennis star Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello has revealed that the media often misreport her name and date of birth.

Mrs Nadal indicated that Mery is her real name. Also, her birthday is not on July 7.

Mery has always stayed away from the media glare, but remains in the news for being Rafael's better half.

In a recent interview to Spanish daily La Vanguardia, she said: "Well, nobody around me calls me Xisca. And my birthday is soon, I will surely spend it in confinement. But it is not in July. There is still a little time left…" she was quoted as saying by essentiallysports.com website.

When asked about her interest in sports, she replied: "I exercise a lot, but always just for myself. Never seriously. I have played volleyball, done gymnastics, fitness and lately running. On vacation, I sometimes play paddle tennis with Rafael."

Mery, who is in self-isolation with Rafael in Mallorca, added: "We are confined like everyone else. We were very clear from Day One to train at home. We do rubber bands, push-ups, circuit…at least one hour a day in my case."

