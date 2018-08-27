Rafale Row: Anil Ambani slaps Rs 5,000 crore defamation suit on Congress's National Herald

national

Claims an article published by the newspaper regarding the fighter jet deal was 'libellous and derogatory'; files second suit against Cong leader

Anil Ambani. File Pic/AFP

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group companies have filed a Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress-owned National Herald, claiming an article published in the newspaper regarding the Rafale fighter jet deal was "libellous and derogatory".

They also filed a second, similar suit against Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil seeking `5,000 crore in damages for defamation. The two suits were filed by Reliance Defence, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Aerostructure.

The first suit is against Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of the National Herald, its editor in-charge Zafar Agha, and author of the article, Vishwadeepak. The second suit is against Gohil, who as a Congress spokesperson reportedly had made certain allegations about the Rafale fighter jet deal and Anil Ambani's firms. The suits were filed in the court of city civil and sessions judge P J Tamakuwala, who issued notices to the respondents and sought replies by September 7.

Rafale deal must be scrapped: Congress

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday called Rafale deal the biggest scam in the country's defence sector post-independence. Alleging that BJP is directly benefiting from the scam, Bajwa demanded cancellation of the deal. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should end their silence and come out with the facts," the former Punjab Congress chief told the media.

