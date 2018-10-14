Raftaar: Hip hop community witnessing more artiste breakouts

music

Raftaar says the hip hop community is growing in India with an increasing number of artiste breakouts

Raftaar

Rapper Raftaar says the hip hop community is growing in India with an increasing number of artiste breakouts. "The hip hop community is witnessing more and more artiste breakouts, inspired by the hip hop movement in the West and the impulse to express through their raw and distinctive styles," Raftaar said in a statement.

"Breezer Vivid Shuffle as a platform is fitting to this thought and it is great to see the talent that these young performers bring on stage," added the rapper, who is the face of hip hop festival Breezer Vivid Shuffle Season 2. Raftaar along with actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday announced the winners of the talent hunt in India.

The winners are Tornado (Breaking), Popcorn (Popping), Same Age Crew (Rep Your Style) and Polestar (Crew). They took a cash prize of Rs 1 million, which will be divided amongst them.

They will also get to feature in a music video with Varun and Raftaar. "I'd like to congratulate the winners and everyone that participated. I'm thrilled about the upcoming music video," Raftaar said.

To this, Varun added: "I've been in this journey for two years now, and it has been exciting to watch Breezer Vivid Shuffle grow as the ultimate hip hop platform in India... It's been a crazy fun journey for me."

The second year of Breezer Vivid Shuffle witnessed a participation of 112 finalists, battling it out in four categories through five regional rounds and one grand finale.

"The platform has played a crucial role in discovering India's bursting talent and making the hip hop movement reach new heights, empowering the community further... We are more than thrilled to see what will the next season have in store for us," said Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head, Bacardi India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever