Raghav Juyal: Crime thriller was always in my bucket list hence chose to play this role

Actor, dancer and host Raghav Juyal who has been the host in the reality show Dance Plus and was also seen playing pivotal roles in ABCD franchise, Nawabzade and Street Dancer 3D will be seen playing a negative role in web series Abhay 2 on ZEE5 releasing on 14th August. He will be seen playing a villainous character.

On talking about doing a negative character Raghav said, "It is very interesting and I know it will help me to evolve my versatility as an actor. The audience will get to see a very different side of mine. They always know me as a funny person but through this, it will change. There is no reference as such because I want it to come from within and not some reference outside. I want to bring out that real emotion and attitude from within. I will create it through my own method. Altogether you will see a new Raghav. I chose this role because I'm an actor and I felt that it is very important as an actor to experiment different genre as well as to explore my inner life and challenge my acting skills. I'm very enthralled as I'm getting to do a new thing like this and take it as an adventure."

Raghav further talking about his character said, "When I went for the audition and then we got the narration. Even without a single thought, I said yes to this character. I'm really fond of crime thriller. Crime thriller was always in my bucket list hence chose to do this role. I got to do and I'm really thankful about that. As I'm playing a psycho killer. The character (Samar) has so many layers to it. He comes across as an extremely ordinary adult in his twenties but his past has damaged a part of him completely. The most interesting aspect is Samar’s gamble of finding his own truth, but he blames his past for it."

