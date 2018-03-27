Raghu Ram celebrates one-year anniversary with girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio

Roadies host Raghu Ram is a happy man! He and girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio, who previously dated TV star Eijaz Khan complete a year together as a couple



Raghu Ram with Natalie Di Luccio. Pic courtesy/ Raghu's official Instagram account

Raghu Ram, actor and TV host, popular for involvement in the reality television shows MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, took to Instagram recently to make a special post. He and girlfriend, Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio are celebrating one year together as a couple. Raghu Ram posted the following on the occasion, "@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you. (sic)"

His lady love Natalie Di Luccio responded with a sweet post of a picture of both of them together with the caption, "Awww! Thank you, baby! (sic)"

Natalie Di Luccio, who is a classical-crossover singer hailing from Toronto, Ontario in Canada is often referred to as "Bollywood's Soprano" because of her unique renditions of Indian classics. She has collaborated with noted Bollywood singers such Sonu Nigam, Amit Trivedi among others. Natalie has also crooned tracks for the films English Vinglish, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Chennai Express).

Natalie Di Luccio was previously in a 4-year relationship with actor and TV host Eijaz Khan from 2011 to 2015. She has termed him as an inspiration for her first Hindi song.

Raghu Ram officially divorced actress Sugandha Garg in January this year. They had tied the knot in 2006 and announced their separation two years ago in 2016. He made a quirky Instagram post regarding the same by sharing a then and now photo with his ex-wife Sugandha Garg. The photo is a collage of his marriage photo and the latest photo, wherein they are at their quirky best! They both are seen showing their middle finger to each other. Raghu captioned it, "@isugandha Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun, we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals (sic)."

To this Sugandha replied by reposting the same picture with the caption, "@instaraghu It's been a pleasure..All of it…I got you boo..#relationshipgoals #divorcegoals (sic)."

On the work front, Raghu Ram was last seen on the television show 'Entertainment Ki Raat' and owns a production house. Speaking of Sugandha, she was seen in the film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' (2008), wherein she played Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's friend, Shaleen.

