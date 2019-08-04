Raghu Ram is expecting first baby, wife Natalie flaunts baby bump

television

Raghu Ram, who is popular for judging the reality show, Roadies, has announced that he and his wife Natalie Di Luccio are expecting their first baby together

Raghu Ram with his pregnant wife Natalie Di Luccio. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/instaraghu

Roadies fame Raghu Ram's Instagram post is spilling over with congratulatory messages. The reality-show judge is expecting his first child with wife Natalie Di Luccio. An excited Raghu took to his social media account to announce this good news.

Raghu Ram shared a photo of himself with wife Natalie Di Luccio, where they have interlocked their fingers with a pair of tiny shoes hanging downwards. The announcement was quite unique and its caption more unique. Raghu wrote: "1 + 1 = 3 #OverTheMoon #ComingSoon (sic)" He also tagged his wife in this post.

Raghu Ram shared another picture with wife Natalie on his Instagram account where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Dressed in a bright yellow floral dress, Raghu is seen holding her bump whereas she is holding those tiny blue shoes. He shared this post and called it an "adventure". "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet," read his post.

His co-judge on Roadies, Rannvijay Singha is also delighted upon hearing this news and commented on the post: "Satnam Waheguru." Actor Ayushamann Khurrana, who participated in the second season of Roadies also congratulated Raghu. He wrote: "Wow!!!!!!! Congrats!!! (sic)"

Karanvir Bohra, who was seen in the film, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna also poured his heartfelt wishes for the couple on stepping ahead with this journey. He commented: "Oh my god! Oh my god! This is awesome... This is freaking awesome..... I'm so so so happy (sic)"

This is Raghu Ram's second marriage with Natalie Di Luccio. This couple tied the knot in December 2018. The former Roadies' judge was earlier married to actress Sugandha Garg. After 10 years of being married, they announced the news of their separation in January 2016. Talking about Natalie Di Luccio, she was reportedly in a 4-year relationship with actor and TV host Eijaz Khan from 2011 to 2015. She has termed him as an inspiration for her first Hindi song.

