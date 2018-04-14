Rahat Fateh Ali Khan backs out of recording fearing Pakistan backlash

Gandhi: The Conspiracy producer claims singer rendered scratch version of track, but bowed out at last minute fearing Pakistan backlash



Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Lakshmi Iyer, one of the producers of the international film, Gandhi: The Conspiracy, was overjoyed when Rahat Fateh Ali Khan agreed to render a track in the historical drama. What followed was a round of meetings in Dubai and drawing up of agreements last month. However, the producer claims that days before the final recording of the song - that is inspired by Shahid Kabir's famous poem, Main Na Hindu, Na Musalman - Khan did a volte-face.



Rabbi Shergill

Stating that the Pakistani singer had even sung a scratch version in Dubai, Iyer tells mid-day, “Rahat sahab was excited to be part of the project. Unfortunately, when he returned to Pakistan, he was advised otherwise by his well-wishers. They felt that the movie, which deals with Partition and Gandhi's assassination, might not be accepted in Pakistan, and he might face their wrath.” She adds that Rabbi Shergill finally stepped in to croon for the Algerian director Karim Traidia's film.



Lakshmi Iyer

Iyer insists there is no bad blood. “We are in touch with him for our future projects. The political relationship between India and Pakistan is turbulent. I hope there will be a day when political differences can be solved.” The film that also features late Om Puri, delves into the incidents that led to Gandhi's death. Khan remained unavailable for comment.

