Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse grace the opening of Sachin Bamgude's S.P Enterprises in Mumbai

The expansion of business is the key goal of any businessman today. An entrepreneur thrives majorly for excellence by offering the best services to the people. Sachin Bamgude is a successful entrepreneur who is the managing director and chairman of S.P Enterprises, a home loans company which was incorporated in 2008 in Pune. Besides this, his innovation Apna Rupee which has its app and website is also one of its kind which gives the users detailed information about the types of loans that will be offered at the lowest interest rates.

The mobile app has its presence on android as well as iOS devices. Going a step further by expanding his business, S.P Enterprises and Apna Rupee app have got its another head office in Mumbai. Located at Kanakia Wall Street, the opening of the head office was graced by celebrities Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev. S.P Enterprises has established itself as the most trusted name which operates in a lot of different areas including housing loan, leased rental discounting, commercial finance, venture capital finance, construction finance and loan against property.

On the other hand, by the Apna Rupee app, people can generate extra money which can be their side income. Besides the basic refer and earn, users can make a good income by generating a lead and submitting it on the app. With providing information like the documentation process, the feature of eligibility calculator is the latest update in the app which has made people’s life easy as they can check their eligibility before applying for any loan. With its new head office in Mumbai, Sachin Bamgude is on a roll and no one would have ever imagined that an ordinary man who worked as a waiter will go on to become a top name in the home loan business.

