Rahul Dev to be seen in a whole new avatar in Operation Parindey

Rahul Dev upcoming film Operation Parindey showcases the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is an engaging story of one of the most daring jailbreaks in India. Rahul Dev (Monty Singh) will be seen in a very different look in the film.

The actor is set to portray a character who leads missions as chief of the movement and who comes up with the idea of the jailbreak. He convinces the others to escape the jail first, being a local. He is shown to be a smooth talker, charming in his own way and a strategist.

"It's always challenging to play a different character like this. My look in this film is organic... The pagdi and flowing beard added to the backdrop of Punjab, enhancing the nativity of the character, making it look believable... I am looking forward to the response from the audiences..." says Rahul.

Director Sanjay Gadhvi's digital debut starring Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles premieres February 28, 2020, only on ZEE5. It is produced by Final Coast and Fluence Studios (an arm of CA Media) along with associate producers Roll Kamera Motion Pictures.

