Rahul Dev to put on 3 kilos of muscle for next film

Actor Rahul Dev is set to add on three kilos of muscle for an upcoming project. He is currently seen in the web series "Who's Your Daddy?" "I am loving the response being given to 'Who's Your Daddy?' It's hilarious and people are enjoying it. It's wonderful to make people smile during these times," said Rahul.

"For my next, I have to look a bit shredded. I can't reveal much about the character. I need to put on 3 kg of muscle with no gym to support the physical metamorphosis. I am lucky to go through physical transformations for different roles in my career, so instinctively relying on past experience," he added. He is waiting for the coronavirus pandemic "to be over, for normalcy to return with God's grace and resume work".

"Till then, I hope everyone stays safe and the world collectively survives coronavirus," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever