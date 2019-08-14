Rahul Dravid presents grand plan for NCA; gets CoA backing in conflict case

cricket

It is learnt that Rahul Dravid has given a three-year vision plan to the CoA to make NCA the most productive centre for cricket in India

Rahul Dravid at a city hotel yesterday. Pic /Suresh Karkera

Rahul Dravid, who met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) yesterday after taking over as Head of Cricket of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) last month, presented a grand plan for the Bangalore centre.

It is learnt that Dravid has given a three-year vision plan to the CoA to make NCA the most productive centre for cricket in India. "He presented his idea and vision for the NCA. The aim is to make it the best centre for cricketers. In order to achieve that goal, he has laid down certain requirements and we will look into it in stages," a source told mid-day after the CoA meeting.

CoA member Ravindra Thodge said: "Someone of Dravid's stature will have to ensure that the NCA is of international standard. He has provided his vision and we are fully in support of it. We will work together."

Meanwhile, the CoA yesterday fully backed Dravid in the Conflict of Interest issue. Dravid was appointed by the BCCI last month for the NCA job after he provided a letter from his employers India Cements for being on 'leave without pay' till the time he is associated with the NCA.

However, following a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta, BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain issued a notice to the former India captain. It is learnt that Dravid has already filed his reply to the ethics officer.

It is not clear whether the former captain will contest the conflict allegation or relinquish his post at India Cements.



Thodge though did not see any Conflict of Interest in Dravid's appointment. "There is no conflict in Rahul's case. He has got a notice and we have cleared his appointment. We had seen no conflict, but if the Ombudsman finds any conflict, we will give our response to him (Ombudsman) stating why we found no conflict," Thogde said yesterday. "After that he [ethics officer] has to consider. It's a process and it will continue."

