Rahul Gandhi 49th birthday: Twitterati pours in wishes for congress chief

Rahul Gandhi comes from a family of longline politicians. He currently represents the Wayanad constituency

Congress President Rahul Gandhi turns 49 years old today. He is celebrating his second birthday as Congress Chief after he replaced his mother, Sonia Gandhi in December 2017.

Rahul Gandhi has also served additional offices such as chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India,

Twitterati has poured in heartfelt wishes for the Congress Chief.

#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi

Wish you many more returns of the Congress party president Rahul Gandhi ...ðð pic.twitter.com/3k9bkqvbYt — Manikanta (@KManiKa10417860) June 19, 2019

"May your selfless Life,passion to help poor and needy be inspiration

To billion Indians" #IAmRahulGandhi #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/NFFG1GYC6l — Mani_strong12 (@mani_strong12) June 19, 2019

Best wishes to @INCIndia President Shri @RahulGandhi ji on his https://t.co/8YeplU1Vna are an inspiration for everyone & a true leader with indomitable spirit to face tough challenges that come your way.



I wish you good luck,health,peace & prosperity.#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/d7XySPFb1m — Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) June 19, 2019

I am proud that you are my M.P. You are a thorough gentleman. Humble, graceful and moreover sincere and straightforward. May all your dreams come true. Keep fighting for India. Victory isn’t far. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/AEsgI6Ggss — Anandh Jose (@AnandhJose) June 18, 2019

I have learned so much from your example. Happy birthday to a great role model! Wishing you many happy returns



#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/XYj4am5kFl — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) June 18, 2019

As you continue to lead the people of God, may God bless you with more wisdom, knowledge and understanding. Happy Birthday to you.#IAmRahulGandhi #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi @RGWayanadOffice @RahulGandhi ji pic.twitter.com/DG4KjvHOTE — AnkitkhaitanINC (@Ankitkhetan6) June 19, 2019

You have made us proud with your leadership & humble nature.. you have thought us fight the cruelest battle with love and kindness , that's what our India needs today. We need you. Honour to be with you.

May God bless you.#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi #IAmRahulGandhi @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/ThwDMoA6jP — Bhushan Patil (@bhushankpatil12) June 18, 2019

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations, while the easier ones lead to nowhere. Be wise in your choices and never-give-up! Wishing you a never-give up attitude on this Birthday!#IAmRahulGandhi #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/YXs14RCpG6 — Congress Sevadal (@CongressSevadal) June 18, 2019

We are, we were & we will be always proud of you and your leadership Sh. @RahulGandhi ji ..

We have our trust and faith in you, your clean hearted politics with aim of spreading love and winning over with smile creating a "One India".

#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi #IAmRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/WJOrfCCjy3 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) June 18, 2019

The grand old party has been in a crisis since Rahul said that he was no longer interested in taking the Congress ahead and wants a non-Gandhi to step in. Leaders are hoping that he has a birthday message for the party on his big day.

