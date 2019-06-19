Search

Published: Jun 19, 2019, 08:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rahul Gandhi 49th birthday: Twitterati pours in wishes for congress chief
Pic/Twitter

Congress President Rahul Gandhi turns 49 years old today. He is celebrating his second birthday as Congress Chief after he replaced his mother, Sonia Gandhi in December 2017.

Rahul Gandhi has also served additional offices such as chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India,

Rahul Gandhi comes from a family of longline politicians. He currently represents the Wayanad constituency.

Twitterati has poured in heartfelt wishes for the Congress Chief.

The grand old party has been in a crisis since Rahul said that he was no longer interested in taking the Congress ahead and wants a non-Gandhi to step in. Leaders are hoping that he has a birthday message for the party on his big day.

