Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of giving pre-scripted interviews

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to Twitter to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving pre-scripted interviews. The leader also claimed that Modi's response to real questions would have been an "embarrassment for all".

In a tweet, the Congress President said, "The first Indian Prime Minister who takes 'spontaneous' questions that the translator has pre-scripted answers to."

"Good that he doesn't take real questions... Would have been a real embarrassment for us all if he did," he added, attaching a video where the translator is heard purportedly reading out a scripted answer.

