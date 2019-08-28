Rahul Gandhi assures to resolve problems caused due to floods

national

Gandhi said that it is the duty of the government to ensure compensation to those who had lost their near and dear ones and property in the rain

Rahul Gandhi assures to help flood-affected people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured the people who were affected in the floods on Saturday and said that he would strive to resolve the various issues plaguing them.

It was Gandhi's day two of his visit to the constituency and the local people told him that there were issues relating to connectivity in various remote areas where bridges and roads had been washed away in the floods and landslides.

"We will work together to resolve these issues", he said. He added that the issues which the farmers were facing in Wayanad were man-animal conflicts and were complicated. "My commitment is I will work with you to resolve the issues... Our first priority is compensation to the flood-affected and we must pursue it", he said.

Gandhi said that it is the duty of the government to ensure compensation to those who had lost their near and dear ones and property in the rain. He assured that Congress would put pressure on the government to get compensation for those who were affected in the floods.

Some people at the Chaligama tribal colony at Mananthavady wanted their loans to be written off and not only compensation. They also said that wild animals were making life difficult for them.

Gandhi will revisit Kozhikode and Mallapuram assembly segments which form a part of his Wayanad constituency on August 29 and 30. Heavy rains lashed Wayanad and Malappuram and also triggered heavy landslides. Nearly 125 people had lost their lives.

(with inputs from PTI)

