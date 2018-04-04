Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi on rising petrol, diesel prices

The video of Modi talking about reducing petrol and diesel prices at a rally is interspersed with images of Bollywood actor Salman Khan bursting into peals of laughter.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and posted a video that dubbed him the "king of misinformation" on the issue.

The video of Modi talking about reducing petrol and diesel prices at a rally is interspersed with images of Bollywood actor Salman Khan bursting into peals of laughter.

"The poor and the middle class bear the brunt of rising fuel prices. In this video, our PM is quite obviously talking about some other country," Gandhi tweeted, using "#PeTrolled" as the hashtag.

While international crude oil prices have been on the decline, the rates of petrol and diesel have been rising due to heavy taxes by the government, Gandhi and the Congress have said in their attacks against the government and the prime minister.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Bets On Congress Retaining Power In Karnataka

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates