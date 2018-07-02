Rahul Gandhi: Brutality that an 8-year-old was subjected to sickens me

The child was abducted while she was waiting for her father outside her school on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday voiced his angst against the brutal gang-rape and assault of an eight-year-old schoolgirl in Madhya Pradesh and said the nation must come together to protect the children.

"The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me," Gandhi tweeted. The child was abducted while she was waiting for her father outside her school on Tuesday. She was gang-raped, her throat was slit and left to die. A day later, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested Irfan alias Bhaiyu, 20, a labourer.

On Friday, the police made another arrest of a construction worker, Asif, 24. Both were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever